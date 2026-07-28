Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.5860, with a volume of 139864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at $510,985,369.18. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Life Time Group by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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