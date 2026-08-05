Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. NYSE: LTH. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Life Time Group stock on July 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Life Time Group Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:LTH opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 438,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $19,734,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,615,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,787,322.58. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,403,822 shares of company stock valued at $744,190,623. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 286.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Time Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Key Stories Impacting Life Time Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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