Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Chris Hulls Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,710,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,574,550.36. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Chris Hulls sold 16,042 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $755,096.94.

On Thursday, May 28th, Chris Hulls sold 16,379 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $660,728.86.

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Life360 Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of LIF stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 462,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,528. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.35. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $68.00 target price on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Life360 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $66.24 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Life360 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Life360 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Life360 by 312.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,296 shares of the company's stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 308,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Life360 during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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