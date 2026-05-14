Lifesci Capital Issues Optimistic Outlook for DYN Earnings

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DYN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dyne Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.21.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 83,219 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,512,921.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,749.16. The trade was a 91.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,552,911 shares of company stock worth $29,694,469. Insiders own 14.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Dyne Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Dyne Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright and Lifesci Capital both raised near-term earnings estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, including Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, suggesting analysts see a better short-term outlook for the clinical-stage biotech. Dyne Therapeutics analyst updates

HC Wainwright and Lifesci Capital both raised near-term earnings estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, including Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, suggesting analysts see a better short-term outlook for the clinical-stage biotech. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept its Buy rating and $50 price target on DYN, reinforcing a bullish view despite the company’s ongoing losses. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright kept its rating and on DYN, reinforcing a bullish view despite the company’s ongoing losses. Neutral Sentiment: Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, a routine investor-relations update that may help keep the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Dyne Therapeutics investor conferences

Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, a routine investor-relations update that may help keep the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some longer-dated estimates were cut, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 EPS forecasts, which may temper enthusiasm about Dyne’s long-term earnings path. Dyne Therapeutics longer-term estimate cuts

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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