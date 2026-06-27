LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ LFST opened at $10.27 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $403.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.46 million. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Eric Shuey sold 243,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $1,951,763.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 867,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,847.24. This trade represents a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 5,899,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $47,315,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,310,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,947,122.30. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,868,057 shares of company stock worth $55,048,226. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 19,952.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 359.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 615.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company's stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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