Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.59. Lifevantage shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 75,057 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lifevantage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Lifevantage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lifevantage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifevantage

Lifevantage Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Lifevantage had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifevantage Corporation will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifevantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 2,555.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lifevantage in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company's stock.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company's flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

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