Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.7143.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

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Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $544,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,541,766. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.31, for a total transaction of $1,156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,572,070.42. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 37,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,363 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,789,955,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,009,891 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $201,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,754 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,464 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 496,160 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $93,809,000 after acquiring an additional 266,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $274.88 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $276.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $231.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 21.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.21). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 55.95%.The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company's product offerings center around several core platforms.

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