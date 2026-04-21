Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $12.20. Lightbridge shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 762,437 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTBR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lightbridge from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lightbridge

Lightbridge Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $448.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lightbridge news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,289 shares of Lightbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $501,888.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 389,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,447,088.74. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,232 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,129 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,241 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company's stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company's core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

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