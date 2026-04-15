Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 4.4% - Time to Sell?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 1,299,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,083,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic Stock Down 6.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%.

Insider Transactions at Lightwave Logic

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 54,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $423,199.36. Following the sale, the director owned 97,168 shares in the company, valued at $754,023.68. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Thomas M. Connelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,132 shares in the company, valued at $657,164.64. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,406. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,591.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,013,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 992,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 610,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 587,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company's stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lightwave Logic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lightwave Logic wasn't on the list.

While Lightwave Logic currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here