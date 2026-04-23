Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 9.7% - Here's Why

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) shares fell 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.6880. 4,489,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,662,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 12.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 2.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $76,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 294,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,562.68. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Ciesla sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,191.44. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 142,127 shares of company stock worth $1,022,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company's stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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