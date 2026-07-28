Limbach (LMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9260 per share and revenue of $177.3270 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Limbach Price Performance

NASDAQ LMB opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.43. Limbach has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $141.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks sold 3,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,522,700. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jay Sharp sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $388,803.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,863,257.92. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Limbach by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 687 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Limbach by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limbach by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Limbach by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Limbach from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Limbach from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMB

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LMB is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company's service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

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