Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $13.96. Limoneira shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 73,182 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Limoneira to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Limoneira

Limoneira Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $252.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Limoneira Co will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Limoneira by 64.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in Limoneira by 88.8% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 3,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company's stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company NASDAQ: LMNR, founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company's vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

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