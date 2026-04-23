Lincoln Electric (LECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $1.0740 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $258.63 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $265.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.52. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric's dividend payout ratio is 33.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,589 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $297.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lincoln Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

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