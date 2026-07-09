Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln National from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.79.

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Lincoln National Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE LNC opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Lincoln National's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,579,561.70. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Prairie LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $835,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,755,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $275,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $214,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,823,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $135,722,000 after purchasing an additional 141,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $131,801,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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