Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $185.86 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.24 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.22. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial set a $31.00 price target on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Texas Capital cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIND

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,966.36. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,035,676.50. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 88,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,009 over the last three months. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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