Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.96% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Capital One Financial set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.50.

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Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 26,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $535,285.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,251.90. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,499.44. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 577,479 shares of the company's stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 102,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,265 shares of the company's stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,911,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 131,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 305,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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