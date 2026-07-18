Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

LIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Capital One Financial set a $31.00 price target on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 26,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $535,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,256,251.90. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the sale, the director owned 119,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,394,499.44. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009 in the last ninety days. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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