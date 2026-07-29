Lineage (LINE) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.2168) per share and revenue of $1.3518 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.01. Lineage had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lineage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lineage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINE opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Lineage has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.5325 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Lineage's payout ratio is presently -343.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company's stock worth $175,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,958 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lineage by 45.5% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,810 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,686 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 850,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,358,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,503,000 after purchasing an additional 703,142 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lineage from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $44.00 price objective on Lineage in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Lineage from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lineage from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lineage

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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