Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LINE. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lineage from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lineage from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lineage from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.25.

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Lineage Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. Lineage has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lineage will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 172.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Lineage by 575.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 736 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lineage by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

About Lineage

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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