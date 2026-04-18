Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GEL 9,237.68 and traded as high as GEL 11,620.00. Lion Finance Group shares last traded at GEL 11,600.00, with a volume of 12,640,461 shares changing hands.

Get Lion Finance Group alerts: Sign Up

Lion Finance Group Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a market cap of $501.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day moving average price is GEL 10,226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GEL 9,237.68.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GEL 1,379.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 27.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lion Finance Group

In other news, insider Karine Hirn acquired 1,450 shares of Lion Finance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GEL 11,148.00 per share, with a total value of GEL 16,164,600.00. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lion Finance Group Company Profile

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lion Finance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lion Finance Group wasn't on the list.

While Lion Finance Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here