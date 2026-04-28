Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Lion Finance Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 1700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.47.

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Lion Finance Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.62.

Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.97 million. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 27.84%.

About Lion Finance Group

BGEO Group PLC is the holding company for Bank of Georgia Group PLC, the leading banking and financial services group in Georgia. It offers a wide range of banking activities through its primary subsidiary, Bank of Georgia, including retail, corporate and investment banking services. The group's core operations focus on deposit-taking, lending, payment processing and transaction banking, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates across the country.

In addition to traditional banking, BGEO Group's product portfolio encompasses wealth management, insurance and pension fund management.

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