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Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Lion Finance Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Shares of Lion Finance Group rose to $147.50 (up about 0.7%) with 1,700 shares traded; the stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E of 8.10 and 50/200-day moving averages of $133.36 and $114.62.
  • Strong quarterly results: The company reported EPS of $5.29 versus $4.57 expected and revenue of $447.39 million (above $439.97M consensus), with a net margin of 32.24% and return on equity of 27.84%.
  • Company background: Lion Finance Group is BGEO Group PLC, the holding company for Bank of Georgia, the leading banking and financial services group in Georgia offering retail, corporate and investment banking plus wealth management, insurance and pension services.
  • Interested in Lion Finance Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Lion Finance Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 1700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.47.

Lion Finance Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.62.

Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.97 million. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 27.84%.

About Lion Finance Group

(Get Free Report)

BGEO Group PLC is the holding company for Bank of Georgia Group PLC, the leading banking and financial services group in Georgia. It offers a wide range of banking activities through its primary subsidiary, Bank of Georgia, including retail, corporate and investment banking services. The group's core operations focus on deposit-taking, lending, payment processing and transaction banking, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates across the country.

In addition to traditional banking, BGEO Group's product portfolio encompasses wealth management, insurance and pension fund management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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