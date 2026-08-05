Liquidia (LQDA) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7580 per share and revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Liquidia Stock Up 5.4%

LQDA opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In related news, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $8,948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 501,477 shares in the company, valued at $44,872,161.96. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $60,220.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 216,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,944,818.14. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,175,754 shares of company stock valued at $143,922,108. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Liquidia by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,298 shares of the company's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.18.

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About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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