Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Sells 3,596 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bloch sold 3,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $286,061.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 776,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,768,745.35. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. 369,446 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,077. Liquidia Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 601.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 124.5% during the first quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 204,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 113,609 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Liquidia

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: LifeSci Capital maintained its Buy rating on Liquidia, supporting the bullish view that the company’s pipeline and commercial prospects can drive further appreciation. LifeSci Capital sticks to Buy rating

LifeSci Capital maintained its rating on Liquidia, supporting the bullish view that the company’s pipeline and commercial prospects can drive further appreciation. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright expressed a positive view of Liquidia’s fiscal 2027 earnings outlook, suggesting analysts anticipate continued earnings growth as YUTREPIA progresses. HC Wainwright positive FY2027 view

HC Wainwright expressed a positive view of Liquidia’s fiscal 2027 earnings outlook, suggesting analysts anticipate continued earnings growth as YUTREPIA progresses. Positive Sentiment: Buckley Capital Advisors’ investor letter argued that Liquidia could have more than 50% upside, citing an upcoming YUTREPIA ruling and possible buyout interest. These are potential catalysts rather than confirmed events. Buckley Capital investor letter

Buckley Capital Advisors’ investor letter argued that Liquidia could have more than 50% upside, citing an upcoming YUTREPIA ruling and possible buyout interest. These are potential catalysts rather than confirmed events. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights a debate over Liquidia’s fair value, with strong growth potential balanced by patent and litigation-related risks. Liquidia fair value debate

Market commentary highlights a debate over Liquidia’s fair value, with strong growth potential balanced by patent and litigation-related risks. Negative Sentiment: Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 175,000 shares in two transactions for approximately $14.95 million . The sales reduced his direct ownership to 501,477 shares and may pressure sentiment by signaling insider profit-taking after the stock’s substantial advance. SEC insider sale filing

Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 175,000 shares in two transactions for approximately . The sales reduced his direct ownership to 501,477 shares and may pressure sentiment by signaling insider profit-taking after the stock’s substantial advance. Negative Sentiment: Another valuation article said Liquidia still appears expensive even as YUTREPIA expansion advances, raising the risk of a pullback if commercialization or regulatory progress falls short of expectations. Liquidia valuation concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Liquidia in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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