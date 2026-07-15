Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 22330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,461,513.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 164,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,796.20. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $143,152.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,507.70. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,699. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,736 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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