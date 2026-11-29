NIKE, TJX Companies, Target, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Tapestry are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or sell clothing, footwear, and related fashion products. Their performance can be influenced by consumer spending, changing trends, inventory levels, and supply-chain costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,938,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,020,044. NIKE has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.77. 3,692,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,714. The company has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.80. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $122.78 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $171.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,516. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.04. Target has a one year low of $89.36 and a one year high of $176.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.43. 1,434,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,996. The company's 50 day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $185.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $128.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $107.99 and a 52 week high of $164.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Further Reading

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