NIKE, TJX Companies, Target, Abercrombie & Fitch, Tapestry, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Ross Stores are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or sell clothing, footwear, and related accessories. For investors, they represent exposure to the apparel industry, whose performance can be affected by consumer spending, fashion trends, inventory levels, and seasonal demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 17,938,803 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,020,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

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TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

TJX traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $143.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average is $149.80. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $122.78 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.97. 1,665,648 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,516. Target has a one year low of $89.36 and a one year high of $176.73. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

NYSE ANF traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,996. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $185.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $128.02. 1,942,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tapestry has a one year low of $107.99 and a one year high of $164.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

NYSE:DKS traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $164.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.62. 1,004,335 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

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