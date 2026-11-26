Deckers Outdoor, ON, V.F., Trex, Louisiana-Pacific, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Lamar Advertising are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” are shares of companies that serve outdoor recreation, such as makers of camping gear, sporting goods, and outdoor apparel, or operators of parks and recreation businesses. Investors may group them as a sector or theme, though the companies can face different risks tied to consumer spending, weather, and seasonal demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

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Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,770. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

NYSE ONON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,210,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. ON has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,085,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $54.09. 1,774,044 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,264. Trex has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $79.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,082,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,256. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

ASO stock remained flat at $73.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,110,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

NASDAQ LAMR remained flat at $156.39 during trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 425,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.25. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $122.31 and a one year high of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

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