NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Sandisk, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves developing or providing technology products or services, such as software, semiconductors, hardware, or digital platforms. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the technology sector but can be sensitive to rapid innovation, competition, and shifts in market expectations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $7.47 on Wednesday, hitting $147.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 252,006,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,301,297. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded down $39.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.98. 35,302,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,119,867. The company has a market cap of $667.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $901.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.56. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $221.69 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD traded down $11.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.31. 34,784,770 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,994,566. The business's 50 day moving average is $550.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $658.52. The stock has a market cap of $658.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,875,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,404,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $342.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.98. Apple has a one year low of $243.42 and a one year high of $360.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 88,276,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,084,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 5.66. Sandisk has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $294.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $491.66. 12,695,193 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,151,164. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $519.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.43. Microsoft has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $559.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded down $9.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.36. 16,863,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,539,484. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $275.08 and a 1 year high of $487.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $419.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report