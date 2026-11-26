NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop or sell technology products and services, such as software, computers, semiconductors, and cloud services. For investors, they represent ownership in those companies and may offer strong growth potential, but their prices can be volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

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NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA remained flat at $149.30 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 362,419,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,302,976. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock remained flat at $601.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,405,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,938,948. The firm has a market cap of $680.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $895.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.59. Micron Technology has a one year low of $221.69 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ:AMD remained flat at $406.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 51,282,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,475,052. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $188.22 and a one year high of $658.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.58. The company has a market capitalization of $672.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL remained flat at $355.58 during trading hours on Thursday. 54,220,980 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,615,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. Apple has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT remained flat at $489.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,729,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,755,732. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $519.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $349.20 and a 52-week high of $559.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

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