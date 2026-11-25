Deckers Outdoor, ON, V.F., Trex, and Lamar Advertising are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” are shares of companies that sell goods or services for outdoor recreation, such as camping equipment, hiking apparel, sporting goods, or adventure travel. The term is informal rather than a standard stock-market classification, and these companies may be affected by seasonal demand, weather, and consumers’ discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

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Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. 1,376,455 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $122.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ONON stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.50. ON has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,911,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,138. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 546,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. 152,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $122.31 and a 1 year high of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

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