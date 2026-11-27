Deckers Outdoor, ON, V.F., Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Trex are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” is an informal term for shares in publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, or outdoor apparel and equipment. It is not a formal investing category, so the companies included can vary by context. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

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Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE:DECK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,217,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,319. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ON stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,669. ON has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 2,786,909 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.92. 350,481 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $74.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.85. 406,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,212. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. Trex has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $60.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

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