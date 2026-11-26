Amazon.com, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Home Depot, TJX Companies, MercadoLibre, and Alibaba Group are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as grocery chains, clothing stores, and online retailers. Investors may evaluate these stocks based on factors like consumer spending, sales growth, profit margins, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

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Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock remained flat at $244.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62,239,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,978,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock remained flat at $131.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,600,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,539,576. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST remained flat at $1,086.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,701,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,480. The firm has a market cap of $481.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,123.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $998.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $980.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $361.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,228,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.89. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $277.15 and a 52 week high of $397.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.10. 9,308,379 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,062. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI remained flat at $1,467.30 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 804,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,685.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,759.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,333.54 and a 52-week high of $2,342.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,998,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,405,950. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

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