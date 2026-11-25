Welltower, Realty Income, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, and CBRE Group are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, or manage property, including real estate investment trusts (REITs). They let investors gain exposure to real estate through the stock market without buying property directly, though their prices and returns can be affected by property markets, interest rates, and company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

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Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.42. 1,325,324 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,657. Welltower has a 12 month low of $181.47 and a 12 month high of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.74 and a 200-day moving average of $223.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

O stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. 4,928,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,445. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,343,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,244. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $165.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,664. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Equinix (EQIX)

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $983.46. 205,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,650. Equinix has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,017.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.82. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.07. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $138.21. 1,325,928 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,443. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $121.44 and a 52 week high of $174.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

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