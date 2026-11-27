NIKE, TJX Companies, Abercrombie & Fitch, Target, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Ross Stores, and Tapestry are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, market, or sell clothing, footwear, and related accessories. Their performance can be affected by consumer spending, changing fashion trends, inventory levels, and production costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $37.31. 10,987,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,746,314. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. NIKE has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

TJX Companies stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,136. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $122.78 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.79. The stock had a trading volume of 790,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.24. 687,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,047. Target has a twelve month low of $89.36 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

NYSE:DKS traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.33. 714,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average of $186.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.26. 471,311 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 762,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,600. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $107.99 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Further Reading

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