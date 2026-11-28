Deckers Outdoor, ON, V.F., Academy Sports and Outdoors, Trex, Columbia Sportswear, and Lamar Advertising are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” generally refers to shares of companies that serve outdoor recreation, such as makers of camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, and sporting-goods equipment, or businesses tied to outdoor activities. It isn’t a formal market classification, so the companies included can vary depending on how an investor defines the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

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Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,790. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

NYSE ONON traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. 3,193,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,464. ON has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,052. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. V.F. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.17. 521,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $74.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 655,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. Trex has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $60.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $80.99. 407,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. 175,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $122.31 and a 52 week high of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

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