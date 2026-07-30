Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on Travelzoo Q4 Earnings

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Free Report) - Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for Travelzoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo's current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. UBS Group set a $9.50 target price on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelzoo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a PE ratio of 248.67 and a beta of 1.28. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 299.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,097 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,267 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,848 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,279 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

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