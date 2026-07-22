Littelfuse (LFUS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $703.3820 million for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.Littelfuse's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Littelfuse Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $414.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $500.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,273,000 after acquiring an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,033 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Littelfuse by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,059 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,965.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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