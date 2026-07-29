Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.41, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $738.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Littelfuse updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 4.850-5.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Littelfuse's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 20% year over year to $739 million, including 14% organic growth, while adjusted EPS increased 47% to $4.19 and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 220 basis points to 23.6%.

Revenue rose 20% year over year to $739 million, including 14% organic growth, while adjusted EPS increased 47% to $4.19 and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 220 basis points to 23.6%. Management reported broad-based demand across data centers, diversified industrials, grid modernization, industrial automation, construction, and recovering HVAC markets. Record bookings, a book-to-bill ratio well above 1.0, and double-digit design-win growth support continued momentum.

Management reported broad-based demand across data centers, diversified industrials, grid modernization, industrial automation, construction, and recovering HVAC markets. Record bookings, a book-to-bill ratio well above 1.0, and double-digit design-win growth support continued momentum. Littelfuse raised its outlook for acquired Basler, now expecting $135 million-$140 million of 2026 revenue and $0.25-$0.30 of full-year EPS contribution, citing stronger-than-expected operational and commercial performance.

Littelfuse raised its outlook for acquired Basler, now expecting $135 million-$140 million of 2026 revenue and $0.25-$0.30 of full-year EPS contribution, citing stronger-than-expected operational and commercial performance. Third-quarter guidance calls for $780 million-$800 million in sales, representing 21% organic growth at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS of $4.85-$5.05, or approximately 68% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Third-quarter guidance calls for $780 million-$800 million in sales, representing 21% organic growth at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS of $4.85-$5.05, or approximately 68% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The company is rationalizing its power semiconductor portfolio and plans to close its Allen, Texas, facility in 2027; savings are expected primarily in the second half of 2027, while consumer electronics remained a declining end market and passenger-vehicle sales fell organically 2%.

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Littelfuse Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $19.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.36. 421,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -244.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $444.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.54. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $500.57.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,971. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Littelfuse News

Here are the key news stories impacting Littelfuse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Littelfuse reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.19, above the $3.77-$3.78 analyst consensus and its prior guidance range of $3.65-$3.85. Revenue reached $738.8 million, ahead of estimates near $703 million and up 20.4% year over year. Littelfuse Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Littelfuse reported adjusted diluted EPS of $4.19, above the $3.77-$3.78 analyst consensus and its prior guidance range of $3.65-$3.85. Revenue reached $738.8 million, ahead of estimates near $703 million and up 20.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based, with improving profitability. Organic sales increased 14%, GAAP operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 16.2%, and net income rose to $89.4 million from $57.3 million a year earlier. Electronics revenue rose 21%, while Industrial revenue jumped 52%; Transportation revenue increased 2%. Littelfuse Q2 2026 Net Sales Rise 20% to $739 Million

Organic sales increased 14%, GAAP operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 16.2%, and net income rose to $89.4 million from $57.3 million a year earlier. Electronics revenue rose 21%, while Industrial revenue jumped 52%; Transportation revenue increased 2%. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well above consensus. Management projected EPS of $4.85-$5.05 versus consensus of $3.93 and revenue of $780-$800 million versus expectations of $722.7 million. The outlook suggests continued demand momentum in areas including data centers, grid infrastructure and utility markets. Littelfuse Posts Strong Q2 Results and Raises Dividend

Management projected EPS of $4.85-$5.05 versus consensus of $3.93 and revenue of $780-$800 million versus expectations of $722.7 million. The outlook suggests continued demand momentum in areas including data centers, grid infrastructure and utility markets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns improved. Littelfuse raised its quarterly dividend 7% to $0.80 per share, while reporting $146 million in operating cash flow and $127 million in free cash flow.

Littelfuse raised its quarterly dividend 7% to $0.80 per share, while reporting $146 million in operating cash flow and $127 million in free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed. In the latest quarter, 229 institutions increased holdings while 198 reduced positions; notable additions and substantial exits point to divided fund sentiment.

In the latest quarter, 229 institutions increased holdings while 198 reduced positions; notable additions and substantial exits point to divided fund sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading remains a potential overhang. Company insiders recorded 48 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. While sales may reflect compensation or diversification, the absence of insider buying could temper enthusiasm.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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