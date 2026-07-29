LivaNova (LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $380.5370 million for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LivaNova Stock Up 0.2%

LIVN opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.38.

View Our Latest Report on LIVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,521. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 998.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in LivaNova by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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