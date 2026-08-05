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LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
LivaNova logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • LivaNova raised or reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance with EPS expected at $4.30–$4.40, above the $4.15 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.5 billion matched expectations.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat analyst forecasts, reporting $1.26 in EPS versus $1.09 expected and revenue of $390.54 million versus $380.50 million expected.
  • Investor sentiment remains broadly positive: analysts assign LivaNova a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $81.38, while institutional investors own 97.64% of outstanding shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,521. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company's stock worth $122,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 714.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company's stock worth $46,313,000 after buying an additional 902,447 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,657,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,969,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,559,000 after buying an additional 544,033 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,606,000 after buying an additional 496,165 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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