Live Nation Entertainment's (LYV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company's previous close.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get LYV alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $183.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.20. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $125.34 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Live Nation reported quarterly revenue of $7.67 billion , up 9.4% year over year and ahead of the approximately $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Concert revenue, the company’s largest segment, rose 8%, helped by strong international demand. Live Nation Revenue Rises, Boosted by International Demand for Concerts

Live Nation reported quarterly revenue of , up 9.4% year over year and ahead of the approximately $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Concert revenue, the company’s largest segment, rose 8%, helped by strong international demand. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in at $1.05 per share , well above analysts’ estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66 and up from $0.41 a year earlier. The earnings beat reinforces the company’s operating momentum and provides a positive catalyst for LYV. Live Nation Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings came in at , well above analysts’ estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66 and up from $0.41 a year earlier. The earnings beat reinforces the company’s operating momentum and provides a positive catalyst for LYV. Positive Sentiment: Management said fan growth reached records and described concert ticket sales as the strongest in company history. Raised expectations for the remainder of the year suggest continued demand across concerts, Ticketmaster and sponsorships. Earnings Call Highlights

Management said fan growth reached records and described concert ticket sales as the strongest in company history. Raised expectations for the remainder of the year suggest continued demand across concerts, Ticketmaster and sponsorships. Neutral Sentiment: The upbeat results may have been partly anticipated: LYV recently traded near its 12-month high, so investors could focus on how much additional growth is reflected in the valuation rather than the headline earnings beat.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Live Nation Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Live Nation Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Live Nation Entertainment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here