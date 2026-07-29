LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 121,186 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 209,210 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

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LiveOne Stock Down 5.9%

LVO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. LiveOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LiveOne from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveOne presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LiveOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LiveOne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LiveOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveOne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company's stock.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc NASDAQ: LVO is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

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