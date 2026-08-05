LiveOne (LVO) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $21.2330 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LiveOne Stock Down 1.6%

LiveOne stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. LiveOne has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveOne by 2,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,490 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 142,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LiveOne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveOne from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVO

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc NASDAQ: LVO is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

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