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LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 10.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
LiveWire Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 10.6% to $2.0240 on Wednesday (intraday high $2.05) while trading volume was ~77,824 shares, down about 53% from the average daily volume.
  • Analysts are bearish: Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Sell" for LiveWire.
  • Fundamentals remain weak — LiveWire reported Q results of ($0.09) EPS on $11.36 million revenue, with a negative net margin (-292.59%) and ROE (-105.53%), a market cap of $413.6M, and a 50-day moving average ($1.76) below the 200-day ($3.33).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.0240. Approximately 77,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 164,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveWire Group presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Stock Up 10.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $413.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 292.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.53%.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LiveWire Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in LiveWire Group by 117.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LiveWire Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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