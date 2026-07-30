LKQ Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

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LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 9,797,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LKQ has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.900 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting LKQ

Here are the key news stories impacting LKQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: LKQ remained profitable in the second quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of approximately $3.41 billion . Management also provided a defined FY 2026 earnings outlook. LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2026

LKQ remained profitable in the second quarter, reporting adjusted earnings of and revenue of approximately . Management also provided a defined FY 2026 earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s FY 2026 EPS guidance is now $2.60 to $2.90 . The range gives investors a framework for expected performance, but its midpoint remains below the roughly $2.98 analyst consensus. LKQ Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s FY 2026 EPS guidance is now . The range gives investors a framework for expected performance, but its midpoint remains below the roughly analyst consensus. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.67 missed analyst estimates of approximately $0.71 to $0.73 and fell from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue of $3.41 billion also trailed estimates near $3.48 billion to $3.51 billion. LKQ Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of missed analyst estimates of approximately $0.71 to $0.73 and fell from a year earlier. Revenue of $3.41 billion also trailed estimates near $3.48 billion to $3.51 billion. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue declined 3.0% year over year, reinforcing concerns about slower operating performance. The lower-than-expected results and guidance reduction were the primary catalysts for the stock’s decline. LKQ Sinks on Weak Q2 Results and Cuts Full-Year Guidance

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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