LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised LKQ from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised LKQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.83. LKQ has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.65%. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 314,467 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 91,776 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 78,360 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,544 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $413,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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