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Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given "Outperform" Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Lloyds Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "Outperform" rating on Lloyds with a GBX 120 price target, implying roughly a 21.5% upside from the current share price.
  • Q1 results beat expectations—Lloyds reported GBX 2.40 EPS and GBX 478.5bn revenue, reaffirmed 2026 guidance, and continues sizable share buybacks that support EPS.
  • Key risks include a systems incident affecting about 500,000 customers and management's warning on a weaker UK outlook, though analyst consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" (average target GBX 113.44; six Buys, two Holds, one Sell).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 target price on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock's current price.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 125 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 103 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 113.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 1.70 on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 907,842,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,767,094. The stock has a market cap of £57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 69.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 114.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.92.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 478.50 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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