Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Releases Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.91%.

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Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON LLOY traded up GBX 4.23 on Thursday, hitting GBX 115.58. The company had a trading volume of 181,531,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,855,000. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.52. The company has a market capitalization of £67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74.43 and a 12-month high of GBX 116.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 117 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 113.80.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lloyds Banking Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

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