Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 117 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY traded up GBX 1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 112.72. 103,142,383 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,706,984. The company has a market cap of £65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.43 and a 52 week high of GBX 116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.40 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of GBX 478.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

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