Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE LYG opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company's stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

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